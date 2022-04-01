Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Survey

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology -0.86% N/A -0.24%

Kuboo has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kuboo and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Kuboo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.86 $1.39 million ($0.37) -15.41

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Kuboo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuboo Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

