KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,878.69 and approximately $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007394 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00171276 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00304451 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.