L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. 19,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $198.60 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5,087.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.