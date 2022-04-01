Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,837,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

