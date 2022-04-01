Lambda Trading 16.3% Higher This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $767,840.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00109276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,595,009 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

