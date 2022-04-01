Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $143,985.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

