Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 156,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 145,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $11,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $12,250,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $131,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

