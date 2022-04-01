Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Leafly has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.58.
Leafly Company Profile (Get Rating)
