LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €141.47 ($155.46).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday.

FRA:LEG opened at €103.25 ($113.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.57. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

