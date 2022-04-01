Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £3,126.34 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($4,095.28).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66).

LGEN stock traded up GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 273.72 ($3.59). The stock had a trading volume of 7,478,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

