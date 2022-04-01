Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $294.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

