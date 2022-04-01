LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.62.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $742,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 141,690 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
