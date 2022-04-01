LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $742,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 141,690 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.