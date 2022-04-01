LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $121,475.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006972 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

