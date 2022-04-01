LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

MSIXF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

