Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $154,358.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00271303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.