Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 942,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 3,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,560. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.