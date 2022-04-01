Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.23. The company had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.96. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

