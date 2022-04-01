LINK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.49 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $165.42 or 0.00353365 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $988.50 million and $2.49 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

