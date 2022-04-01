LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,520.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $13,520.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

