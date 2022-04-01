Liquity Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.83 or 0.07441514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,268.43 or 0.99978004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,230,254 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

