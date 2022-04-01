Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 339,848 shares.The stock last traded at $302.87 and had previously closed at $300.12.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.67.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

