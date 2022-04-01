Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Up 1.6%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 133,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,101,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.07.
Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)
