Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Up 1.6%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 133,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,101,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.07.

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licenses and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

