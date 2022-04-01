Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

LYV traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,730,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

