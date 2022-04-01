LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.53 million and the highest is $32.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $140.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveVox.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. LiveVox has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39.
LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveVox (LVOX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.