LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 1.7%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94. 2,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.
LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.