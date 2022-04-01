LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 1.7%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.94 and last traded at $36.94. 2,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

Get LIXIL alerts:

LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.