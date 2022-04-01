LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LL Flooring stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $407.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LL Flooring by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LL Flooring by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.