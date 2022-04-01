Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $702,433.54 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $702,433.54 and $274,044.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,353,300 coins and its circulating supply is 23,277,874 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

