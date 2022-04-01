Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

