Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Down 0.5%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.85. 1,359,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average session volume of 203,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 118.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

