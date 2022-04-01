Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,576.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.62 or 0.07449357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00271567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00810980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.94 or 0.00474367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00401117 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.