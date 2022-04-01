Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.
Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)
