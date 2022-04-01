Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKHLY)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

