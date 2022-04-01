Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.64

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.64 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.24). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.21), with a volume of 215,238 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.64.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.