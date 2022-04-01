Lossless Reaches Market Cap of $24.41 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

