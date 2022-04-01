Lotto Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $3,444.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lotto has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00270947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.