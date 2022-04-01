Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,409. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

