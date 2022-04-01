Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $116,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 34,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,409. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

