Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 5.3%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.67 and last traded at $51.17. 23,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 432,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lovesac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

