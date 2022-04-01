LSV Asset Management Acquires 131,385 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 828,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,743. The company has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

