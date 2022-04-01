LSV Asset Management Acquires 22,447 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of Qorvo worth $155,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $121.36. 10,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,138. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

