LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.76% of Voya Financial worth $129,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 2,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,214. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.