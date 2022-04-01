LSV Asset Management Acquires 94,670 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Cigna worth $123,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. 1,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.