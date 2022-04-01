LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.74% of Weis Markets worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

