LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 478,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of International Paper worth $131,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $45.30. 36,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

