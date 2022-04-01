LSV Asset Management Buys 24,300 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.77% of Crane worth $165,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Crane by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $107.94. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

