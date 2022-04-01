LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $42,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.58. 3,054,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,100. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

