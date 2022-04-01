LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of Brunswick worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

