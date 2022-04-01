LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.55% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $48,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.