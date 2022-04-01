LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.19% of Kellogg worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 1,973,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

