LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.54% of Apogee Enterprises worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 224,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

