LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Essent Group worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 541,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

